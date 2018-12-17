Davis Cup: Sebastien Grosjean named France captain for next two seasons

Sebastien Grosjean was part of the France team that won the Davis Cup in 2001

Former world number four Sebastien Grosjean has been named captain of France's Davis Cup team for the next two seasons.

Grosjean was part of the French team that beat Australia to win the Davis Cup in 2001.

The 40-year-old won four ATP Tour titles before retiring in May 2010.

Amelie Mauresmo was initially appointed to replace Yannick Noah but she withdrew earlier in December to coach compatriot Lucas Pouille.

France were beaten 3-1 by Croatia in November's Davis Cup final.

"It's a great pride to be named captain because I've always been very attached to this event," Grosjean added.

"I am going to work now to take up this magnificent challenge."

Next year the Davis Cup's format will be replaced by an 18-nation World Cup-style event, to be held in Madrid in November 2019.