Boris Becker says he is not going to be Simona Halep's new coach

Becker helped Djokovic complete the career Grand Slam in 2016

German great Boris Becker says he is not going to be women's world number one Simona Halep's new coach.

Romanian media reported Halep, who split up with long-time coach Darren Cahill in November, would start working with the six-time Grand Slam winner.

Becker said although he admired Halep, who won her first Grand Slam at this year's French Open, he was busy with his other tennis commitments.

"It was never discussed," the 51-year-old tweeted on Thursday.

Becker coached men's world number one Novak Djokovic between 2014 and 2016, helping the Serb win six Grand Slam titles.

Becker is currently the head of German men's tennis and also works as a television analyst for several companies, including BBC Sport.