Andy Murray: Briton still has pain in hip but feels better than last year

Britain's Andy Murray (right) has worked with coach Jamie Delgado (left) for almost three years

Andy Murray says he still "has some pain" in his hip, but is in a "better place" in the build-up to January's Australian Open than last year.

The Scot had hip surgery in January 2018 but ended his return in September to recover fully for the 2019 campaign.

"I need to play matches and see how it feels," said the 31 year old, a five-times Australian Open runner-up.

"Last year when I came here it was tough, I was struggling quite a lot but it feels better than then."

Murray was speaking to reporters before the Brisbane International which begins on Monday and where he will be unseeded.

The former world number one returned to the ATP tour in June following his operation but withdrew from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament and lost in the second round at the US Open on his return to Grand Slams.

Murray, whose 2018 season ended with a quarter-final defeat in the Shenzhen Open and has dropped to a world ranking of 256, added: "When I am able to play three, four, five matches in a row I can take it from there.

"I would just like to get through the tournaments and feel like I am able to compete and not be restricted by my hip."

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne from 14-27 January.