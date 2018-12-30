Hopman Cup: Roger Federer & Belinda Bencic beat GB's Cameron Norrie & Katie Boulter

From the section

Roger Federer is the defending champion at the Australian Open, which begins on 14 January

Roger Federer outplayed Britain's Cameron Norrie as defending champions Switzerland swept Great Britain aside with a 3-0 victory at the Hopman Cup.

World number three Federer defeated Norrie 6-1 6-1 before team-mate Belinda Bencic beat Katie Boulter 6-2 7-6 (7-0) in the women's singles to win the tie.

The Swiss pair then completed the victory with a 4-3 (4-0) 4-1 win in the mixed doubles in Perth, Australia.

Norrie, 23, and Boulter, 22, play Serena Williams' USA on Thursday.

They defeated Greece in their opening tie in the tournament on Saturday.

The Hopman Cup comprises two singles matches and a mixed-doubles contest between nations in a round-robin format with two groups of four.

The winners of both groups will contest Saturday's final.