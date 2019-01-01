Andy Murray makes winning return in Brisbane with defeat of James Duckworth

Murray decided in Brisbane a year ago to have hip surgery

Andy Murray made a winning start to 2019 but admitted he does not know how much longer he will be able to play top-level tennis after hip surgery.

Britain's former world number one beat Australian wildcard James Duckworth 6-3 6-4 at the Brisbane International in his first match since September.

Scot Murray, 31, struggled to contain his emotions as he told how last year had been "really hard".

Fellow Briton Johanna Konta beat 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stevens 6-4 6-3.

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam winner but currently ranked 240 in the world after only playing six tournaments in 2018.

"It's not easy to sort of sum up in one sentence or one answer," he said at the event, one of the warm-up competitions for the Australian Open, which starts on 14 January.

"It's been a really hard 18 months, a lot of ups and downs - it's been tricky to just get back on the court competing again.

"So I'm happy I'm back out here again. I want to try and enjoy it as much as I can and just try and enjoy playing tennis as long as I can. I don't know how much longer it's going to last but we'll see."

Murray broke wildcard Duckworth three times in a match that lasted just short of 90 minutes.

The double Wimbledon champion will next face number four seed Daniil Medvedev, ranked 16 in the world,

Murray had earlier said farewell to 2018 with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post where he pretended to be drowning his sorrows.

"Celebrating the end of 2018. What a s*** year that was," he wrote.