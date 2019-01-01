Hopman Cup: Roger Federer & Serena Williams win singles matches

Roger Federer needed just 57 minutes to beat Frances Tiafoe, who is 17 years his junior

Roger Federer and Serena Williams won their singles matches as they prepare to play each other for the first time at the Hopman Cup.

Federer beat Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-1 before Williams levelled the tie with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory over Belinda Bencic in Perth, Australia.

Switzerland's Federer and Bencic will team up to play Williams and Tiafoe of the USA in the deciding mixed doubles.

Federer and Williams, both 37, have won a combined 43 Grand Slam titles.

The Hopman Cup comprises two singles and a mixed doubles match between nations in a round-robin format with two groups of four. The winners of each group will contest Saturday's final.

Switzerland are the defending champions, Federer and Bencic having won the event in Perth in January 2018.