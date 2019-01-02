Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International with thigh injury

Nadal pulled out after practice in Brisbane on Wednesday

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Brisbane International with a left thigh injury but hopes to be fit for the Australian Open later this month.

"I tried to play, I wanted to play, but recommendations from the doctors [were otherwise]," the world number two said.

The Spaniard, 32, missed November's season-ending ATP Finals in London to have surgery on an ankle injury, which followed an abdominal muscle problem.

Taro Daniel will replace Nadal in round two against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.