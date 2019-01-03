Hopman Cup: Britain's Katie Boulter & Cameron Norrie beat Serena Williams & Frances Tiafoe

Britain's Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie beat their higher ranked opponents in one hour and seven minutes

Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie beat Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the mixed doubles to give Great Britain victory over the US at the Hopman Cup.

The Britons fought back to win 3-4 (2-7) 4-3 (7-4) 4-1 in Perth after Norrie had stunned Tiafoe in the singles and Boulter had lost to Williams.

While Great Britain are eliminated from the team event, the win is a confidence boost before the Australian Open.

The first Grand Slam of the year starts on 14 January in Melbourne.

