Australian Open 2019: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times

Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki are defending champions

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January and follow live commentaries of the key matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website.

BBC Sport brings you live radio and text coverage plus TV highlights of the Australian Open from 14-27 January at Melbourne Park.

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra has live commentary every day from 07:00 GMT, plus commentaries on other key matches during the fortnight.

BBC Two has daily afternoon highlights from the middle Saturday onwards.

The BBC Sport website will stream the live radio and TV highlights as well as hosting text commentaries on the best matches, reports, live scores and analysis.

Britain's Andy Murray makes his return to Melbourne after recovering from his hip injury but last year's semi-finalist Kyle Edmund is a doubt after picking up a knee injury.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both aiming to become the first player to win seven men's Australian Open titles in the Open era.

Caroline Wozniacki will defend the women's trophy after celebrating her first Grand Slam championship in Melbourne 12 months ago at the 43rd attempt, while seven-time champion Serena Williams and British number one Johanna Konta, subject to fitness, will also be playing.

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to late changes. Further commentaries will be announced each day once the order of play is confirmed.

Monday, 14 January

First round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Tuesday, 15 January

First round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Wednesday, 16 January

Second round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Thursday, 17 January

Second round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday, 18 January

Third round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, 19 January

Third round

07:00-12:55, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

15:00-16:30, highlights, BBC Two

Sunday, 20 January

Fourth round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

18:00-19:00, highlights, BBC Two

Monday, 21 January

Fourth round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:45-17:30, highlights, BBC Two

Tuesday, 22 January

Quarter-finals

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:45-17:30, highlights, BBC Two

Wednesday, 23 January

Quarter-finals

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:45-17:30, highlights, BBC Two

Thursday, 24 January

Semi-finals

08:30-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

17:00-18:00, highlights, BBC Two

Friday, 25 January

Semi-finals

08:30-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

17:00-18:00, highlights, BBC Two

Saturday, 26 January

Women's final

08:30, live coverage on either BBC Radio 5 live or 5 live sports extra

13:15-14:30, highlights, BBC One

Sunday, 27 January

Men's final

08:30, live coverage on either BBC Radio 5 live or 5 live sports extra

13:00-14:30, highlights, BBC Two

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

