Hopman Cup: Angelique Kerber & Alexander Zverev lead Germany to final

Zverev and Kerber won all three of their group matches, beating Australia, Spain and France in the round-robin stage

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev took Germany into the Hopman Cup final with victory over hosts Australia.

World number two Kerber beat Ashleigh Barty 6-4 6-4 to give the Germans an early lead in the best-of-three tie.

And their spot in Saturday's final was secured when world number four Zverev beat Matt Ebden 6-4 6-3 in Perth.

Defending champions Switzerland, who are represented by Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic, are their opponents.

The Hopman Cup - tennis' only mixed gender team competition - sees eight nations split into two groups of four for a round-robin format which features two singles and a mixed doubles match. The winners of each group contest the final.