Sydney International: Johanna Konta wins opening qualifying match

Johanna Konta
British number one Johanna Konta reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016

Britain's Johanna Konta is one win away from the Sydney International main draw after easing through her first-round qualifying match.

Sydney-born Konta, ranked 37th in the world, beat 277th-ranked Miriam Kolodziejova 6-3 6-2 in 71 minutes.

The 27-year-old won 81% of first-serve points to set up a meeting with Russian 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Elsewhere, Heather Watson advanced in the Hobart qualifiers, but Katie Boulter suffered a three-set defeat.

British number two Watson, who won the event in 2015, overcame Australia's Naiktha Bains 7-5 6-3.

However, number three Boulter was beaten 6-3 3-6 6-1 by Belgium's Greetje Minnen.

The tournaments in Sydney and Hobart are among the final WTA events before the Australian Open begins on 14 January.

