Qatar Open: Roberto Bautista Agut beats Tomas Berdych in final

Roberto Bautista Agut has never progressed beyond round four in a Grand Slam

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut won the Qatar Open with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over Tomas Berdych in the final.

The world number 24 triumphed in one hour 55 minutes in Doha to claim his ninth ATP Tour title.

Seventh seed Bautista Agut beat world number one Novak Djokovic in Friday's semi-final.

Bautista Agut, 30, had lost his past three meetings with Berdych, the 33-year-old former world number four who has slipped to 71 in the rankings.

Wildcard Berdych was playing his first tournament since Queen's in June because of a back injury.

In the deciding set, Bautista Agut built a 4-1 lead but Berdych had two break points that would have reduced the deficit to one game.

He missed a forehand approach shot and Bautista Agut went on to serve out the match to love.