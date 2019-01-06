Bianca Andreescu: Auckland final defeat by Julia Gorges for Canadian teenager

Bianca Andreescu is now set for a career-high ranking

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu's dream run at the Auckland International came to an end in the final with a three-set loss to defending champion Julia Gorges.

The 18-year-old world number 152 had beaten Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams on her way to the decider.

And she looked like taking her maiden title when she won the opening set against the German world number 14.

But Gorges fought back to take the match 2-6 7-5 6-1.

"I've played my best tennis this week," said Andreescu. "But my body is honestly a mess.

"At 5-4 in the second set, it was really hard for me to stay in the moment, I was like 'I'm one game away from winning the tournament', but Julia dominated at that point and started going for her shots."