Great Britain Fed Cup team named: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson & Katie Boulter are in

British number one Johanna Konta says the team "can't wait to experience the home support" when they play in Bath

Great Britain have named their top five players as their Fed Cup team for February's matches in Bath.

GB number one Johanna Konta is joined by Heather Watson, Katie Swan, Katie Boulter and debutant Harriet Dart.

Great Britain will be playing at home in the women's team competition for the first time in 26 years when they host the Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 event.

"I'm delighted to name our strongest possible team," said captain Anne Keothavong.

"It won't be easy, that's for sure, but it's a challenge we relish and hope to give the home crowd something to cheer about."

Konta is ranked 38th in the world, with Watson 93rd, Boulter 99th, Dart 132nd and Swan 181st.

Great Britain are one of eight teams playing in the event at the University of Bath, which runs from 6 to 9 February.

The teams will be split into two groups at a draw on 14 January. Group winners will face each other to decide who will advance to April's World Group II play-off.

Britain have reached the play-offs four times in the past seven years but lost on each occasion.

Their most recent defeat came last April, when they lost the deciding doubles rubber against Japan to go down 3-2.