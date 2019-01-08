Australian Open: Kyle Edmund hits with Roger Federer on 24th birthday

Kyle Edmund (left) was a team-mate of Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in September

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Kyle Edmund prepared for the Australian Open - and celebrated his 24th birthday - by practising with defending champion Roger Federer in Melbourne.

The British number one withdrew from the Sydney International on Thursday with a knee injury.

Edmund, who offered Federer some birthday cake, appeared to be moving freely in Tuesday's hit with the Swiss.

Edmund reached his first Slam semi-final at last year's tournament in a breakthrough 2018.

The Yorkshireman, ranked 14th in the world, replaced Andy Murray as British number one in March and won his first ATP Tour title in October.

However, he was beaten 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 by Japan's world number 185 Yasutaka Uchiyama in his first tournament of the year at Brisbane.

The Australian Open begins on 14 January.