ASB Classic: Cameron Norrie beats Joao Sousa to reach Auckland quarter-finals
-
- From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2019
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
|Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.
British number two Cameron Norrie reached the ASB Classic quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over Joao Sousa in Auckland.
World number 93 Norrie beat the Portuguese, who is ranked 49 places above him, 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.
The 23-year-old saved all six break points he faced as he closed out the match in 95 minutes.
He will face 50th-ranked Taylor Fritz in the last eight after the American stunned top seed John Isner.
Fritz beat big-serving Isner, ranked 10th in the world, 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5).
The event is one of the last before the Australian Open starts on 14 January.