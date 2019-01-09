ASB Classic: Cameron Norrie beats Joao Sousa to reach Auckland quarter-finals

British number two Cameron Norrie will be in the Australian Open main draw for the first time

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

British number two Cameron Norrie reached the ASB Classic quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over Joao Sousa in Auckland.

World number 93 Norrie beat the Portuguese, who is ranked 49 places above him, 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

The 23-year-old saved all six break points he faced as he closed out the match in 95 minutes.

He will face 50th-ranked Taylor Fritz in the last eight after the American stunned top seed John Isner.

Fritz beat big-serving Isner, ranked 10th in the world, 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5).

The event is one of the last before the Australian Open starts on 14 January.