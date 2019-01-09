Simona Halep: World number one loses to Ashleigh Barty at Sydney International

Simona Halep failed to convert nine of her 11 break points in the defeat by Ashleigh Barty

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

World number one Simona Halep's first match in more than three months ended in defeat by Australia's Ashleigh Barty at the Sydney International.

The Romanian, who cut short her 2018 season with a back injury, was beaten 6-4 6-4 by the world number 15 in the second round after a first-round bye.

French Open champion Halep, 27, who was runner-up at last year's Australian Open, has started 2019 without a coach.

The first Grand Slam of the year starts in Melbourne on Monday.

Barty fired 26 winners on her way to her first victory over a world number one. She will face either Belgian 10th seed Elise Mertens or Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the next round.