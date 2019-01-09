Andy Murray to face Novak Djokovic in practice match before Australian Open

Andy Murray lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Britain's Andy Murray will face world number one Novak Djokovic in a practice match on Thursday as part of his preparations for the Australian Open.

Murray has lost four times to Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray missed most of last season after hip surgery and has tumbled down the rankings to 230th.

Australian Open organisers said the match on the Margaret Court Arena show court would be open to the public.

Murray, a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, played just six tournaments in 2018 and has used his protected ranking to enter the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Scot will not be seeded in Thursday's draw (from 07:00 GMT) for the opening Grand Slam of the year and so could face a top-ranked player in the first round.

Murray's first tournament since September ended last week with a second-round defeat by Russian world number 16 Daniil Medvedev at the Brisbane International.

The Australian Open starts on Monday and runs until 27 January.