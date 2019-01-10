Cameron Norrie reaches Auckland semi-finals with win over Taylor Fritz

Cameron Norrie has yet to drop a set in Auckland

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

British number two Cameron Norrie reached the last four at the ASB Classic in Auckland with a straight-set win over American Taylor Fritz.

The 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win put the 23-year-old into his fourth ATP semi-final and his showing here will boost his confidence before the Australian Open.

The opening Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday in Melbourne.

Norrie, aiming for a first ATP final, faces Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff or Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta next.