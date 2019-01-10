Australian Open 2019: Dan Evans one win away from main draw
|Australian Open 2019
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
British number four Dan Evans is one win away from playing in a Grand Slam for the first time since a drugs ban after beating Austria's Jurij Rodionov in Australian Open qualifying.
Evans, 28, will face Italian veteran Paolo Lorenzi in his final qualifying match after a 6-4 3-6 7-5 victory.
Evans returned from a one-year ban in April 2018 after testing positive for cocaine during 2017's Barcelona Open.
Fellow Briton Harriet Dart is also one round away from the main draw.
The 22-year-old beat China's Shilin Xu 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.
Dart will face Serbia's Ivana Jorovic as she aims to play in the main draw of a Slam for the second time.