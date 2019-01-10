Australian Open 2019: Dan Evans one win away from main draw

Dan Evans is the current world number 190

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

British number four Dan Evans is one win away from playing in a Grand Slam for the first time since a drugs ban after beating Austria's Jurij Rodionov in Australian Open qualifying.

Evans, 28, will face Italian veteran Paolo Lorenzi in his final qualifying match after a 6-4 3-6 7-5 victory.

Evans returned from a one-year ban in April 2018 after testing positive for cocaine during 2017's Barcelona Open.

Fellow Briton Harriet Dart is also one round away from the main draw.

The 22-year-old beat China's Shilin Xu 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

Dart will face Serbia's Ivana Jorovic as she aims to play in the main draw of a Slam for the second time.