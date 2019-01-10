Andy Murray: Fan gets ticket offer & apology after Djokovic practice match

Andy Murray won just two games out of 12 against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne

Andy Murray has offered a fan a free ticket after apologising for his poor showing in a warm-up match with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Around 2,000 people showed up to watch the Scot struggle against the world number one.

But one spectator wrote on Instagram of her "absolute shock" at watching "the man behind my love for tennis".

Murray responded "sorry I couldn't be more entertaining" before his offer of a ticket for his first round match.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has been drawn to face Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday or Tuesday.

Murray's public practice with Djokovic did not go well, with the Serb coasting to a 6-1 4-1 lead before the pair shook hands at the net.

But, posting on Instagram afterwards, fan jjkollmorgen said: "Still in absolute shock that I finally got to see the man behind my love for tennis in action today. If it wasn't for Andy, I'd still be sitting at home questioning mum on how she could possibly watch a sport that is so "boring". It was Muzza that showed me just how entertaining tennis really could be and for that I thank him with my whole heart."

The 31-year-old star's full reply was "I'm sorry I couldn't be more entertaining today - thanks for the support." He then wrote: "If you'd like to come along and watch on Monday or Tuesday I'll sort you a ticket."

Murray, who has been runner-up to Djokovic in four of the five Australian Open finals he has lost, missed most of last season after hip surgery and is now ranked 230th.