Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won three titles together last year

Jamie Murray won his 23rd career doubles title at the Sydney International, defeating top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4 6-3 with partner Bruno Soares.

The win came a day after his brother Andy announced his plans to retire this year.

Murray and Brazilian Soares eased to victory in just 75 minutes.

They now head to the Australian Open, where they won their first Grand Slam title in 2016.