Cameron Norrie beaten by Tennys Sandgren in ATP final in Auckland

Norrie, who has a Scottish father and Welsh mother, was born in South Africa and grew up in New Zealand

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

British number two Cameron Norrie was beaten in his first ATP final, losing 6-4 6-2 to Tennys Sandgren at the Auckland International in New Zealand.

Norrie, who is ranked 93rd in the world, struggled playing in the city where he grew up before switching allegiance to Britain in 2013.

He was broken in his first game and made 29 unforced errors in the match.

American Sandgren is ranked 30 places higher than Norrie and eased to victory in 79 minutes for his first ATP title.

"He played a lot more solid and he didn't really give me a chance to play well at all," said Norrie.

"Throughout the tournament everything has just clicked. I've served and returned well. Today, there were a couple of areas and certain moments that I wasn't quite there."

Norrie will now move on to the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, where he will play American Taylor Fritz, whom he beat in the quarter-finals in Auckland.