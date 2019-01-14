Australian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal & Kevin Anderson into second round

From the section

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Seventeen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal overcame James Duckworth in straight sets to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Spanish second seed Nadal, 32, saw off the Australian 6-4 6-3 7-5 in two hours 16 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, despite a stubborn finish from Duckworth.

"He was playing super aggressive, every shot," Nadal said.

South African fifth seed Kevin Anderson also progressed by beating France's Adrian Mannarino 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1.

The 32-year-old, who has reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park on three occasions, served 14 aces but made 38 unforced errors as he won his opening match in two hours 53 minutes.

The Wimbledon runner-up faces American Frances Tiafoe in the next round.