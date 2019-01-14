Australian Open 2019: Heather Watson & Harriet Dart lose in first round

Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Britain's Heather Watson and Harriet Dart suffered heavy defeats in the first round of the Australian Open.

In the opening match on Rod Laver Arena, qualifier Dart was outclassed 6-0 6-0 by five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova.

British number two Watson struggled in the heat, losing 6-1 6-2 to Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic.

Another five Britons are in action on the opening day in Melbourne, including Andy Murray.

