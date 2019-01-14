Australian Open 2019: Heather Watson & Harriet Dart lose in first round

From the section

Heather Watson received treatment during her defeat by Martic

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Britain's Heather Watson and Harriet Dart suffered heavy defeats in the first round of the Australian Open.

In the opening match on Rod Laver Arena, qualifier Dart was outclassed 6-0 6-0 by five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova.

British number two Watson struggled in the heat, losing 6-1 6-2 to Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic.

Another five Britons are in action on the opening day in Melbourne, including Andy Murray.

More to follow.