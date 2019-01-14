Andy Murray set to have statue at Wimbledon

Andy Murray posed in front of the Fred Perry statue at Wimbledon when he won the first of his two titles in 2013

Wimbledon is planning to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with a statue at the All England Club.

The Briton is aiming to retire after this year's Wimbledon but Monday's Australian Open first-round match against Roberto Bautista Agut could end up being the last of his career.

The club unveiled a statue of three-time champion Fred Perry in 1984 and chief executive Richard Lewis said it could do something similar for Murray.

"We are very fond of him," he said.

Lewis told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme: "We always felt that when Andy retired, that would be the appropriate time to recognise his extraordinary career.

"I am sure something like [a statue] will be done, but meanwhile down at the club he is seen as a highly-respected person both on and off the court."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, 31, announced on Friday he is calling time on his career because of a hip injury.