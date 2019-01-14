Australian Open 2019: Angelique Kerber and Sloane Stephens progress

Angelique Kerber
Angelique Kerber's last major title came at Wimbledon in 2018
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

World number two Angelique Kerber eased into the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

The German three-time Grand Slam champion, who won the Australian Open in 2016, beat Hercog 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 12 minutes.

Fifth seed Sloane Stephens beat fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-2.

Meanwhile, Belarusian 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised through against qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-1 6-4.

Sabalenka will face Katie Boulter in the second round after the British number two's stunning victory over Ekaterina Makarova.

