Australian Open 2019: Kyle Edmund loses but Dan Evans goes through

Kyle Edmund only won 40% of points on his first serve in the second set

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

British men's number one Kyle Edmund is out of the Australian Open after a disappointing 6-3 6-0 7-5 first-round loss to Tomas Berdych.

The 24-year-old, a semi-finalist last year, appeared heavy-legged in the heat against the Czech who looked back to his best after an injury-hit 2018.

Edmund only managed one break point against the Berdych serve all match.

Elsewhere, compatriot Dan Evans won his first Grand Slam match since his return from a drugs ban.

The 28-year-old beat fellow qualifier Tatsuma Ito 7-5 6-1 7-6 (10-8) of Japan, throwing his racquet in joy at the end.

Evans returned from a one-year ban in April 2018 after testing positive for cocaine during 2017's Barcelona Open.

He faces 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer or Denis Istomin next.