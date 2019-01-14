Australian Open 2019: Kyle Edmund loses but Dan Evans goes through
|Australian Open 2019
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
|Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.
British men's number one Kyle Edmund is out of the Australian Open after a disappointing 6-3 6-0 7-5 first-round loss to Tomas Berdych.
The 24-year-old, a semi-finalist last year, appeared heavy-legged in the heat against the Czech who looked back to his best after an injury-hit 2018.
Edmund only managed one break point against the Berdych serve all match.
Elsewhere, compatriot Dan Evans won his first Grand Slam match since his return from a drugs ban.
The 28-year-old beat fellow qualifier Tatsuma Ito 7-5 6-1 7-6 (10-8) of Japan, throwing his racquet in joy at the end.
Evans returned from a one-year ban in April 2018 after testing positive for cocaine during 2017's Barcelona Open.
He faces 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer or Denis Istomin next.