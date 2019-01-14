Andy Murray loses possible farewell match at Australian Open to Roberto Bautista Agut

Andy Murray said he will "give it my best shot" to continue his career

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Andy Murray produced a superb fightback in what might have been his final match but eventually lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in the Australian Open first round.

The Briton, who is hoping to play at Wimbledon, battled brilliantly before losing 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (4-7) 6-2.

Murray, 31, struggled early on but had the Melbourne Arena crowd roaring as he took the third and fourth sets.

"If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end," he said.

"I gave everything I had - it wasn't enough tonight."

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, said on Friday he would retire this year because of a chronic hip problem.

However, he did suggest in his on-court interview that there was still a chance he could return to Melbourne.

"Maybe I'll see you again. I'll do everything possible to try," he said.

"If I want to go again, I'll need to have a big operation, which there's no guarantee I'll be able to come back from anyway, but I'll give it my best shot."

