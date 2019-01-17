Andy Murray: Why a hip injury can end a career and what are the Briton's options?

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray's dilemma: Have another hip operation or retire after Wimbledon?

Is Andy Murray's tennis career over?

If the outpouring of emotion over the past week is anything to go by, many will hope not.

The Briton is deciding whether to have life-changing surgery in the hope of playing on beyond this year's Wimbledon.

But that's the fairytale ending. There is, of course, an alternative - and Murray has said he can't continue to play as things stand.

How did we get to this point?

Murray says he has had pain in his hip for "a number of years" - and after losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2017, he took the rest of the season off.

Last January he had surgery, after which he said: "I'm not finished playing tennis yet. I'm going to be competing at the highest level again."

Twelve months - and only seven tournaments - later, he gave an emotional news conference before the Australian Open, saying it could be his final tournament.

Despite a trademark fightback in his first-round match with Roberto Bautista Agut, he lost in five sets.

Speaking after the match, he said he would decide in a "week or two" what he would do next.

Murray posted this picture of himself in hospital after his hip surgery in January 2018, with coach Jamie Delgado at his bedside

What is wrong with Murray's hip and what surgery is he considering?

The three-time Grand Slam champion says he is in pain every day, even struggling to put on his socks and walk the dogs. It sounds bleak, but his team have been pretty cagey about what the injury actually is.

Professor Max Fehily, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and clinical director at the Manchester Hip Clinic, believes Murray may have hip impingement - essentially a problem with the ball and socket joint.

"Repetitive and heavy hip flexion can damage the cartilage of the socket and can lead to deformity of the ball," he says.

"This is a common injury in high-impact sports such as martial arts, rugby and gymnastics. It's not as common in tennis, but Murray is such an impact player."

So what does the operation entail?

"Smoothing down the ball, then covering it with a metal cap," says Fehily. "Then a layer of metal is placed within the pelvic socket in which it sits."

American doubles legend Bob Bryan had a similar operation in 2018 - under New York-based surgeon Dr Edwin Su.

"He's the only guy that's got professional athletes back to their profession," says Bryan.

"He's done a baseball guy, an NBA guy, and a hockey player. No tennis player until me has come back."

Bryan, 40, was on court within five months of his operation and is competing with twin brother Mike at the Australian Open.

This X-ray shows Bob Bryan's hips after surgery - the femoral head in one has been resurfaced with a metal cap

So would everything be fine if Murray had the surgery?

Sadly, the procedure is not a magic remedy.

Even if the initial surgery corrects the issue, the metal components can wear out after 10 to 15 years - earlier if the patient is very active - and revision surgery, which can be more challenging and produce poor outcomes, is often required.

Prof Fehily says: "90-95% of patients who have this surgery are delighted and live a pain-free life - they can ski, swim, cycle and play golf at the weekend.

"But none of them try and play professional tennis."

The vast majority of people who have the surgery - in the UK, at least - are over the age of 55. Murray is 31.

What's the long-term outlook?

"If Murray has this surgery and is able to return to tennis, he puts himself at risk of further injury at best, and at the other end of the scale may develop severe osteoarthritis," says Prof Fehily.

But there are anomalies.

Bryan says Murray has been "watching me like a hawk, asking me how I'm feeling after matches, after practices, where I'm at".

The doubles specialist, though, refers to singles as a "a different monster".

"Those guys are sliding around, killing themselves for four hours," he says. "Who knows if this joint would hold up?

"Will you have the explosiveness to be quick on the singles court? If you don't have that, you'll be exposed.

"But I would love to see him do it just for quality of life. You can sleep, walk, be with your kids, play."

What's the other option?

Murray has said he is considering resting until Wimbledon to play at his home Grand Slam one more time before retiring.

"He could have steroid and painkilling injections to calm down the swelling and get him through to Wimbledon," says Prof Fehily.

"He could also go through hydro and physiotherapy to keep the supporting muscles around the hip joint strong."

Would it be worth it for one last hurrah? Or should he have the operation now? That is an answer only Murray can give.