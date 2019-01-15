Australian Open 2019: Johanna Konta through after beating Ajla Tomljanovic

Johanna Konta's serve was impressive at times - she fired down 16 aces

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Johanna Konta boosted British hopes at the Australian Open with a titanic three-set win over home player Ajla Tomljanovic in Melbourne.

The British number one, 27, won a final-set tie-break to edge a finely-balanced match.

She joins Katie Boulter and Dan Evans in round two after a 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 7-6 (10-7) win.

Konta will play either two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza or China's Saisai Zheng next.

Konta, who reached a career-high ranking of four in 2017, is left as the nation's leading contender following exits for Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund on Monday.

Now ranked 38th in the world, she showed flashes of the form which helped her reach the 2016 semi-finals in Melbourne in a match which lasted two hours and 51 minutes.

Konta triumphs in topsy-turvy match

Konta's relief was evident as she came through a difficult first-round tie

Konta started the match slowly as she lost serve in the opening game and then looked on the verge of doing the same again as Tomljanovic, 25, threatened to take a 3-0 lead.

But the Briton showed resilience - fighting off four break points - to hold serve in what proved to be a pivotal moment in an encapsulating first set.

Serve dominated following those early exchanges until the tie-break when Konta hit a wonderful backhand to bring up two set points, taking the first chance when world number 45 Tomljanovic found the net.

The second set was not as tight on the scoreboard, however.

Konta was left to rue missing a break point in the opening game; going on to lose four straight games as her unforced errors started outnumbering winners under pressure from an inspired Tomljanovic.

Four more opportunities came and went for Konta in a lengthy opening game in the third, but she continued to scrap in the sort of match which has often not gone her way in recent times.

That led to a final-set tie-break - a new initiative introduced when it reaches 6-6 in the decider - with the only previous one at the tournament seeing fellow Briton Boulter prevail in her match on Monday.

Konta's hopes of following suit took a hit when a poorly-chosen drop-shot handed early momentum to Tomljanovic, only for Konta to dig deep again and turn the match - which could have swung either way to the end - in her favour.

Analysis

by David Law, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator

Konta deserved to win. She made some bizarre decisions at times but became strong - both physically and mentally - at the end. She got the job done.