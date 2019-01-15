Australian Open 2019: Kei Nishikori, Fabio Fognini & Daniil Medvedev progress

Kei Nishikori throws his racquet into the net
Nishikori threw his racquet into the net as he struggled in the opening two sets
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Japan's Kei Nishikori survived a scare before advancing to the second round of the Australian Open.

The ex-US Open finalist, who is seeded eighth, lost the first two sets against Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

However, Majchrzak began to suffer cramps on another scorching day in Melbourne and lost the third set 6-0 before retiring in the fourth.

"I have to say he had it today," said three-time quarter-finalist Nishikori.

Majchrzak had never before played in a Tour-level event other than Davis Cup ties, with Nishikori his first top-50 opponent.

"He played very well and it was unfortunate how it finished," added Nishikori. "I didn't do anything, but he was hurt and I feel sorry for him."

Nishikori will now play Croatia's Ivo Karlovic, who recovered from losing the opening set to beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5).

There were also wins for Fabio Fognini and Daniil Medvedev.

Italy's Fognini also saw his opponent - Spain's Jaume Munar - retire after the 12th seed won the first two sets on tie-break.

It was far more straightforward for Medvedev, however, as the Russian won 6-1 6-2 6-1 against South African qualifier Lloyd Harris.

