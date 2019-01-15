Fed Cup: Great Britain to play Hungary, Greece and Slovenia

Katie Boulter made her Fed Cup debut against Estonia in 2018 when she won two doubles matches

Great Britain have been drawn alongside Hungary, Greece and Slovenia in Group A for February's Fed Cup Europe/Africa Zone Group I tournament in Bath.

The British team, captained by Anne Keothavong, will consist of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan.

If they top their group they will face the Group B winners in a play-off to reach April's World Group II play-offs.

The Bath event will be GB's first Fed Cup matches on home soil since 1993.

Nations will play three round-robin ties of two singles matches and a doubles rubber, with the matches taking place between 6-9 February.

Britain have reached the Group II play-offs - which pit the Group I play-off winners against the Group II relegation candidates - four times in the past seven years but lost on each occasion.

Their most recent defeat came last April, when they lost the deciding doubles rubber against Japan.