Novak Djokovic starts Australian Open with straight-set win

Djokovic won his first Australian Open in 2008 when he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Top seed Novak Djokovic started his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title with a straight-set win over American qualifier Mitchell Krueger.

The 31-year-old Serb, chasing a 15th Grand Slam title and third in a row, won 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Krueger broke Djokovic in the third game but the world number one dominated from there to seal victory in two hours and three minutes.

He will face French wildcard Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round.

"He was very competitive and I had to work hard. I enjoyed it, hope you did too," said Djokovic, who was appearing in his 300th Grand Slam match.

His victory was in stark contrast to the way he lost a year ago to South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the last 16.

Djokovic struggled with an elbow injury which required surgery and endured a string of poor results before hitting top form again to win Wimbledon and the US Open and regain the world number one ranking.