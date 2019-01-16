Australian Open: Kevin Anderson knocked out by Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe's previous best Grand Slam performance was his third-round appearance at Wimbledon in 2018

Fifth seed Kevin Anderson is out of the Australian Open after being beaten in four sets by American Frances Tiafoe.

Anderson, who reached the final at Wimbledon in 2018, took the first set 6-4 but his 20-year-old opponent fought back to take the next three 6-4 6-4 7-5 and seal a place in the third round.

World number 39 Tiafoe had never previously progressed beyond the second round in Melbourne.

Elsewhere, Marin Cilic beat Mackenzie McDonald 7-5 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 6-4.

The Croatian sixth seed was pushed hard in the early stages of the match but his class eventually showed against the 23-year-old American.

Cilic will now play either Fernando Verdasco or Radu Albot, while Tiafoe's reward for his shock win is a clash against Italy's Andreas Seppi, who earlier beat home favourite Jordan Thompson in straight sets.