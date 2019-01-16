Australian Open: Katie Boulter's run ended by Aryna Sabalenka

Katie Boulter also reached the second round at Wimbledon last year

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Katie Boulter's run in the Australian Open women's singles came to an end at the second round stage with a 6-3 6-4 defeat by Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.

The Briton, 22, recorded a memorable win over 2015 semi-finalist Ekaterina Makarova on Monday but found the world number 11 a far tougher proposition.

Sabalenka's big serves and powerful strokes overwhelmed Boulter at times.

Breaks in the sixth game of the first set and the third game of the second helped the 20-year-old earn victory.

Sabalenka, who won in China at the start of the month, will now play 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

"I'd like to ask all the guys supporting her [Boulter] that they should come to support me in the next match," said the Belarusian, referring to the chants for the Briton inside Melbourne Arena.

When asked about her chances at this Grand Slam, she added: "I just focus on each match. We will see. Who knows what will happen.

"I just want to be better with every match and improve on all things."