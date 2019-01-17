Australian Open 2019: Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova progress to third round

From the section

Elina Svitolina reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne last year

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina progressed to the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian came through a closely contested opening set to win 6-4 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

She will face either Czech Kristyna Pliskova or China's Zhang Shuai next.

Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova recovered from losing the opening set to beat American Madison Brengle 4-6 6-1 6-0 on Melbourne Arena.

American Madison Keys, who reached the semi-finals four years ago, set up a third-round meeting with Belgium's Elise Mertens after easing past Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-3 6-4.

Mertens, a semi-finalist in Melbourne herself last year, had earlier beaten Russia's Margarita Gasparyan 6-1 7-5.

Latvian 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova was taken to three sets by Canadian qualifier Bianca Andreescu, eventually winning 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Meanwhile, China's Wang Qiang and Italy's Camila Giorgi took less than an hour to book their third-round spots, beating Serbian Aleksandra Krunic 6-2 6-3 and Polish qualifier Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-0, respectively.