Australian Open 2019: Kei Nishikori survives Ivo Karlovic fightback to progress

Kei Nishikori has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals on three occasions

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Eighth seed Kei Nishikori survived a fightback from Ivo Karlovic to win a final-set tie-break and reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The Japanese player took a two-set lead, before 39-year-old Karlovic, who served 59 aces, recovered to force a decider on Margaret Court Arena.

Nishikori held his nerve to edge out the Croat 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 5-7 7-6 (10-7) in three hours 48 minutes.

He faces German Philipp Kohlschreiber or Portugal's Joao Sousa next.