Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams beats Eugenie Bouchard in second round

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

  • From the section Tennis
Serena Williams
Serena Williams won the most recent of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in 2017
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Serena Williams swatted aside Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets to continue her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The American 16th seed made a rapid start on her way to a 6-2 6-2 victory over the 2014 Wimbledon finalist.

Not everything went the 37-year-old's way, but she demonstrated why she is considered the tournament favourite.

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, ranked 59th, awaits her in the third round.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Scores & Results

Featured