Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams beats Eugenie Bouchard in second round

Serena Williams won the most recent of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in 2017

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Serena Williams swatted aside Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets to continue her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The American 16th seed made a rapid start on her way to a 6-2 6-2 victory over the 2014 Wimbledon finalist.

Not everything went the 37-year-old's way, but she demonstrated why she is considered the tournament favourite.

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, ranked 59th, awaits her in the third round.

