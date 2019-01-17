Australian Open 2019: Johanna Konta knocked out by Garbine Muguruza

Johanna Konta reached the semi-finals at the 2016 Australian Open

Britain's Johanna Konta was knocked out of the Australian Open in a second-round match against Garbine Muguruza which finished at 03:12 local time.

Konta, 27, lost 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 in Melbourne in one of the latest finishes in the tournament's history.

Spaniard Muguruza, 25, nicked a tight final set in front of about 250 remaining fans on Margaret Court Arena.

"I can't believe there are people watching us at 3:15am," the two-time Grand Slam champion said.

"We play for you guys watching - otherwise why are we here?"

The 18th seed took her first match point to win in two hours 42 minutes.

"It was very tough. Johanna played very good, serving incredibly and hitting big shots," Muguruza said.

"I just tried to hang in there."

Rain and lengthy matches earlier on day four meant Konta and Muguruza did not start until 00:30 local time.

Muguruza will face Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in the third round.

Konta pipped in match which neither deserved to lose

The players did not walk out on to Melbourne Park's second show court until 00:22 local time after the final match of the day was pushed back as a result of Kei Nishikori's win over Ivo Karlovic and Alexander Zverev's victory against Jeremy Chardy both taking almost four hours.

When the match between Zverev and Chardy went into a fifth set, tournament organisers were planning to switch the match to court three - but halted that plan with fourth seed Zverev rattling towards victory.

British number one Konta threw the first ball at 00:30 local time in what was an eerie atmosphere in front of a sparse crowd in the 10,000-seat arena.

Despite the enforced wait, both women produced a high-quality match in which they provided reminders of their pedigrees after falling down the rankings in recent times.

The match could have swung either way, with defeat harsh on whoever ended up the loser.

Konta hit a forehand into the net after Muguruza upped the ante to clinch victory with only the second break of the match.