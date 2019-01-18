Australian Open 2019: Britain's Neal & Ken Skupski lose in men's doubles

It was the first time Neal and Ken Skupski made it through to the second round of the Australian Open

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

British brothers Neal and Ken Skupski lost 6-3 6-4 to Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers in the second round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

The pair have never gone beyond round two in Melbourne.

They comfortably beat Australians James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson 6-3 6-4 in the first round.

Briton Dom Inglot is in men's doubles action later on Friday and Harriet Dart plays in the women's doubles.