Australian Open 2019: Britain's Neal & Ken Skupski lose in men's doubles

Neal and Ken Skupski
It was the first time Neal and Ken Skupski made it through to the second round of the Australian Open
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

British brothers Neal and Ken Skupski lost 6-3 6-4 to Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers in the second round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

The pair have never gone beyond round two in Melbourne.

They comfortably beat Australians James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson 6-3 6-4 in the first round.

Briton Dom Inglot is in men's doubles action later on Friday and Harriet Dart plays in the women's doubles.

