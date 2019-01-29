Andy Murray: Former British number one has resurfacing surgery on hip

Andy Murray played 15 matches after returning from his initial hip surgery last year

Former British number one Andy Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in London on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, 31, announced in January he would retire this year, preferably after Wimbledon.

But he admitted the Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career, where he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

He said: "I have a metal hip. Feeling a bit battered and bruised but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."

The Scot's post on Instagram featured an X-ray picture of his hip.

Murray, the former world number one, initially had surgery on his right hip in January 2018 and has played 15 matches since returning to the sport last June.

He was due to play in February's Marseille Open but withdrew from the tournament on Friday.

