Australian Open 2019: Naomi Osaka & Elina Svitolina come through tough tests

Japan's Naomi Osaka showed signs of frustration in the first set before turning the match around

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

US Open champion Naomi Osaka came back from within two games of an Australian Open third-round exit to beat Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei 5-7 6-4 6-1.

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina also diced with danger in a 4-6 6-4 7-5 win over Chinese world number 40 Zhang Shuai.

Japanese fourth seed Osaka lost the first set and was a break down in the second.

But she broke back twice at the end of the second and won seven games in a row to take the advantage in the decider.

The 21-year-old will face China's 21st seed Wang Qiang or Latvian 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova in the next round.

"I just didn't want to give up," said Osaka.

"I really love Grand Slams so I did anything I could do to stay here a bit longer."

Out-of-sorts Osaka pulls through

Osaka lost six games in a row to lose the first set and go a break down in the second before pulling it back

After sweeping aside Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final, Osaka came to Melbourne as one of the title favourites.

But she was not her usual bubbly self on Margaret Court Arena in a nervy encounter in which she made 42 unforced errors.

She showed signs of frustration in the third game and slammed the ball into the court after being broken for the first time in the tournament midway through the opening set.

Osaka appeared to compose herself - breaking back immediately before moving 5-4 ahead.

But Hsieh went on to win six games in a row and Osaka's frustrations grew as she threw her racquet into the ground following another break of serve.

Osaka began to bounce back at 4-1 down in the second set and she flipped the match on its head as she then went on to win seven consecutive games.

The 21-year-old dominated the third set - converting three of her five break points - and ensured she reached the last 16 for the second year in a row in Melbourne.