Australian Open: Kei Nishikori & Daniil Medvedev into fourth round

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori was back to his best in a straight-sets victory over Joao Sousa that sent him into the Australian Open last 16.

Nishikori, taken to five sets in his previous two rounds, made it much easier for himself this time with a 7-6 6-1 6-2 win over the Portuguese player.

The 29-year-old will face Italian 12th seed Fabio Fognini or Spanish 24th seed Pablo Carreno Busta next.

He sealed victory on his first match point with a forehand winner.

Nishikori is joined in the fourth round by Russian 15th seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat Belgian 21st seed David Goffin 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Medevev will play the winner of Saturday's match between world number one Novak Djokovic and Canadian 25th seed Denis Shapovalov.