Australian Open 2019: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares reach third round in men's doubles

Jamie Murray became the first Briton to win the Australian Open men's doubles in 2016 with partner Bruno Soares

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares came from behind to reach the third round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

They beat British pair Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara 3-6 6-2 7-5 in almost two hours.

The third seeds broke twice in the second and again at the end of the third to edge their way to victory.

They will face German Kevin Krawietz and Croatian Nikola Mektic in the next round.