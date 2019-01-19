Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams comfortably through to fourth round

Serena Williams missed last year's Australian Open but won the competition twice in the previous three years

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams comfortably beat 18-year-old Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Williams won 6-2 6-1 in one hour and seven minutes and did not drop a service game on Rod Laver Arena.

The 37-year-old dominated throughout but was pushed more in the second set when the teenager raised her level.

The American will face Romanian world number one Simona Halep or sister Venus Williams in the fourth round.

Williams in the driving seat

Williams is favourite to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne and her performance in the third round showed why.

She put youngster Yastremska under immediate pressure, breaking in the first game and winning four games in a row.

The occasion seemed to have got the better of the Ukrainian - a promising talent who could only provide brief glimpses of her ability and could not hide inconsistencies with her serve.

But Williams was ruthless and looks firmly on course to win a record-extending eighth Australian Open title.

With defending champion Caroline Wozniacki exiting on Friday and rivals Naomi Osaka - the fourth seed - and Elina Svitolina - the sixth seed - being forced to fight back to scrape their way into the fourth round, it is so far falling into place for Williams.

Her toughest test yet will be in the next round where a mouth-watering tie with either Halep or her elder sister awaits.

Williams joked that sister Venus "still intimidates me now" but that she is enjoying being back in Melbourne after missing last year's competition four months after she gave birth.

"I thought [Yastremska] did really amazing," Williams added when asked about the future of her opponent.

"She came out swinging and to be so young, she came out ready to go. When I was young I played against so many people and everyone I faced was intimidating and not easy. You just go out and swing and do the best you can."