Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic beats Denis Shapovalov to advance

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Novak Djokovic ensured he will remain the world number one following the Australian Open with a four-set win over Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.

The 31-year-old Serb had a wobble in the third set before clinching a 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0 third-round win.

Shapovalov, 19, won five games in a row to go into a fourth set.

But Djokovic quickly reasserted control, wrapping up the final set in just 26 minutes.

The 14-time Grand Slam winner, who regained the top ranking in November, was guaranteed to retain the position ahead of Rafael Nadal by reaching the last 16 in Melbourne.

The six-time champion is aiming to move clear of Roy Emerson and Roger Federer in terms of all-time triumphs with another win at Melbourne Park next Sunday.

He will play Russian 15th seed Daniil Medvedev in the last 16.

Like Shapovalov, 22-year-old Medvedev is another of the game's rising stars and he will be competing in his first Grand Slam fourth-round match.

He beat Belgian 21st seed David Goffin 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 to reach the second week without dropping a set

Lights darken Djokovic's mood

The court during Djokovic and Shapovalov's match was at times half in the shade and half in the sun

Djokovic had produced a superb all-round display to lead by two sets and a break after an hour and a half - with a straight-forward victory looking a formality.

Shapovalov, seeded 25th, had struggled to cope with the occasion of facing Djokovic for the first time, making 40 unforced errors and facing seven break points up to that stage.

However, the match took an unexpected twist when Djokovic's game suddenly crumbled.

The Serb had become distracted at the start of the set by the Laver floodlights being turned on - despite glaring sunshine still streaming on to the court at about 5:15pm local time - and asked for them to be switched off.

Although he moved into a 4-1 lead, he still seemed slightly unsettled and Shapovalov took full advantage.

"There was no sense to turn the lights on when we have another four hours of daylight," Djokovic said.

"It was completely unnecessary."

Djokovic's mood darkened when he was given a time violation before the first of three break points at 4-4, saving two before a double fault left Shapovalov to successfully serve out the set.

Djokovic took a brief break off court and it enabled him to return refocused.

He set the tone by breaking in the first game, going on to lose just 11 points - including two match points - before another double fault from Shapovalov ended the match.

"I just tried to weather the storm," Djokovic said.

"Denis played well and I made unforced errors to let him back in the match.

"He showed his quality and why we will see a lot of him in the future."