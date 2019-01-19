Tsitsipas and social media 19 Jan From the section Tennis Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/46931685 Read more about sharing. Tsitsipas recently said he used filming and photography as a way to explore the various countries tournaments are held in Tsitsipas has a Youtube channel, where he post vlogs of his life on tour Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari paired up for the Hopman Cup, where they beat Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic in the mixed doubles Tsitsipas lost to Roger Federer 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) at the Hopman Cup Tsitsipas beat Australia's Alex de Minaur to win the 2018 Next Gen ATP Finals title Tsitsipas dedicated a post to his father on his birthday, writing: "I am proud to say that I’ve spent 20 years of my life with the best memories in the back of my head... and most of that thanks to you!"