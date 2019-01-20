Australian Open: Serena Williams best in world but I'm confident - Simona Halep

Serena Williams and Simona Halep's last Grand Slam meeting was at the US Open in 2016 - Williams won a three-set thriller

Australian Open 2019: Halep v Williams Venue: Rod Laver Arena Dates: Monday, 21 January Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sounds and online; Text updates on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and online from 16:45 GMT.

Simona Halep says Serena Williams is the best player in the world - but the Romanian's world number one status gives her confidence before Monday's Australian Open fourth-round match.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, has won eight of their nine matches but Halep has won her maiden Grand Slam since their last meeting.

"To be number one in the world and to be the best player in the world, it's a little bit different," said Halep.

"In this moment, I'm number one."

Halep, who beat Williams' elder sister Venus to reach the fourth round, secured her sole victory over the American in the group stages of the 2014 WTA Finals.

"I am confident that I am in this position. But for sure she's the best player in the world because she won so many Grand Slams," said 27-year-old French Open champion Halep,.

"I cannot compare my results to her. She's a very tough opponent every time.

"I'm used to this pressure. I'm used to facing her. I'm in a good position."

Williams, 37, has reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals since her return from maternity leave in March 2018, and has risen from 183 to 16 in the world rankings.

Halep v Williams: How do they match up? S Halep (Rom) S Williams (USA) Ranking 1 16 WTA titles 18 72 Grand Slam titles 1 23 Head-to-head record 1 8 Australian Open win/loss record 16-8 81-10 Weeks at number one 64 319

Will Serena make it win number nine?

Williams has raced through the early rounds at the Australian Open, dropping just nine games in six sets as she attempts to win an eighth Australian Open and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Against Ukraine teenager Dayana Yastremska on Saturday, Williams hit eight aces and 20 winners, winning 60 of the 98 points in the match.

She has spent just over three hours on court, with her first-round match against Tatjana Maria taking only 43 minutes.

Williams has not faced a world number once since 2013, when she lost to Victoria Azarenka in the Qatar Open final, but has won six of her past seven matches against reigning world number ones.

"I haven't played the world number one since I've been back, so it will be good," Williams said.

Will Halep overcome the 'best in the world'?

Unlike Williams, Halep has had to battle to reach the fourth round.

She arrived in Melbourne with just one match under her belt - a second-round loss to Ashleigh Barty in Sydney - after missing three months with a back injury.

However, she has come through some stern tests - first beating Kaia Kanepi, who ousted her in the opening round of last year's US Open, and then fighting past Sofia Kenin in three sets.

She was highly impressive in her victory over Venus, making just 12 unforced errors and winning 67% of first-serve points in the 6-2 6-3 win.

"She [Serena] has enough experience to handle every moment of the matches," Halep added.

"I didn't play against her since she came back. She's a very tough opponent every time."

"I will wait. I will focus on myself. It's the most important thing. I will see what is going to happen on court."