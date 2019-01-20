Australian Open 2019: Petra Kvitova storms into quarter-finals

Petra Kvitova was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open in 2018 but is one of the favourites to win the title this year

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

World number six Petra Kvitova is through to the Australian Open quarter-finals after a commanding victory over American teenager Amanda Anisimova.

Kvitova broke twice in the first set and three times in the second to win 6-2 6-1 in a flawless performance.

The Czech two-time Grand Slam champion has reached the last eight on two other occasions but has never won the title in Melbourne.

She will face Australian Ashleigh Barty or Russian Maria Sharapova next.

Kvitova makes light work of victory

It was a world-class performance from Kvitova and she shrugged off any threat from young Anisimova from the off.

The 17-year-old had already knocked out Belarusian 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round but was made to look nervous and uncomfortable on her serve, under pressure from Kvitova.

Kvitova had three breaks points in the first game and added a further five throughout the match - breaking Anisimova's serve on five occasions in total.

Anisimova could not muster any break points of her own and never came close to troubling the Czech's serve.

After making light work of the first set, Kvitova continued to impose herself in the second - breaking in Anisimova's second service game.

The world number six attacked with precision on the return and only clocked up one double fault and nine unforced errors in a truly commanding performance.

She remains one of the tournament's favourites but should be tested in the quarter-finals against home favourite and 15th seed Barty or five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova.

"It will be a nice match," Kvitova said. "It doesn't matter who I face in the quarter-final. I am there and that's what matters.

"I am feeling good and really enjoying my tennis and that's the most important thing for me. Being in the quarter-finals is where you want to be in the second week of a Grand Slam."